The Warrensburg girls cross country team pulled off a rare feat at the Marshall Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Lady Tigers captured the first five spots in the race, finishing with the lowest possible team-score of 15 points, winning the meet.
Tabby Boldt was the individual champion, clocking a time of 21:15.
Following just off Boldt’s pace was Emma Gebbia, 21:33, in second and Allie Griffiths, 21:34, in third.
Wrapping up the top five was Rylee McLaughlin, 22:10, in fourth and Ellie Wiederhoeft in fifth with a time of 21:33.
Laine Bushmeyer and Rylie Othic also turned into top 15 times with Bushmeyer taking seventh in 23:19 and Othic claiming 12th in 24:59.
The Tiger harriers also claimed the team title and individual champion at the meet. Drew Belardo logged a time of 17:50 to win the race, followed by teammate Cooper Palmer in second at 18:22.
Finalizing the team scoring was Tim Richner’s time of 18:41, Logan Shaw’s 18:51 and Garret Shepherd’s 19:06.
Warrensburg will hit the course again on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Kansas City Classic Invitational at Raymore-Peculiar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.