The Warrensburg High School Cross Country team continued their win streak by running to both the Varsity Girls and Varsity Boys championship at the Smith-Cotton Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 19.
Running a fast course with ideal weather conditions at Sedalia’s Clover Dell Park, 15 of the 23 Warrensburg athletes recorded lifetime personal best times for the 5 kilometer distance.
Leading the girls varsity squad to the team victory was junior Allie Griffiths (21:13) who placed second overall.
Other Lady Tigers scoring in the team effort were sophomore Ellie Wiederhoeft (21:22, personal best, third), junior Livie Burson (21:54, personal best, fourth), freshman Avenelle Kientzy (22:37, personal best, seventh) and senior Callie Manning (22:51, eighth).
Junior Drew Belardo was the Boys Varsity individual champion running to a personal best time of 16:33.
Senior Cooper Palmer ran close to Belardo, finishing second overall with a personal best time of 16:39.
Senior Logan Shaw (17:59, third), junior Tyler Ward (18:49, personal best, 11th), and freshman Austin Moses (19:54, personal best, 23rd) completed the scoring to outdistance second place Hermitage by 14 points in team competition.
The Warrensburg varsity squads will compete next Saturday, Sept. 26, in Columbia at the Gans Creek Classic.
