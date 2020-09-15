On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Warrensburg High School Cross Country team won both the boys and girls varsity races at the Knob Noster Invitational Meet.
Hosted by Knob Noster High School, the 5 kilometer competition was held on a wet Royal Oaks Golf Course.
With nine teams in the Boys Varsity division, the Tigers placed first with 48 points to outdistance runner up Christ Prep’s 85 points.
Knob Noster placed fifth with 100 points.
Warrensburg junior Drew Belardo led the Tigers’ effort with a time of 17:18 to place second overall in the field of 108 runners.
He was followed closely by senior Cooper Palmer whose 17:24 was good for fourth place.
Other WHS runners whose placing counted in team scoring were senior Logan Shaw (19:01, 10th), junior Tyler Ward (19:58, 20th) and freshman Austin Moses (personal best of 20:07, 25th).
Warrensburg senior Tabby Boldt led the field of 75 runners for the full distance to win the Girls Varsity race in a time of 20:23.
The Lady Tigers outlasted six teams to claim the victory with a score of 26 points and Knob Noster placed third with a team score of 93.
Joining Boldt in the top five for team scoring were sophomore Emma Gebbia (21:46, fifth), junior Allie Griffiths (22:16, seventh), sophomore Ellie Wiederhoeft (22:34, eighth) and freshman Avenelle Kientzy with a personal best time (23:00, ninth).
25 runners represented the Tigers in the varsity competitions.
Warrensburg next competes in the Smith-Cotton Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 19 at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia, Missouri.
