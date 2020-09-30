Warrensburg cross country team competes at Gans Creek Classic

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Varsity Cross Country team joined a host of other runners from across the state on Saturday, Sept. 26, in Columbia for the Gans Creek Classic on the newly christened site of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Cross Country State Championships.
Competing against 14 other teams in the Blue division, the Lady Tigers placed seventh.
The top five finishers for Warrensburg were junior Allie Griffiths (21:16, 18th), sophomore Emma Gebbia (21:18, 19th), sophmore Ellie Wiederhoeft (21:50, 30th), junior Livie Burson (21:57, 36th) and freshman Avenelle Kientzy (personal best time of 22:24, 48th).
The Tigers, competing against 16 other teams in the Blue division, were led to a 10th place finish by senior Cooper Palmer.
Palmer placed fourth in the field of 138 athletes in a personal best time of 16:36. The other four finishers scoring points for Warrensburg were junior Drew Belardo (sixth, 16:37), senior Logan Shaw (45th, 18:00), junior Tyler Ward (97th, 19:42), and freshman Blake McBride (101st, personal best time of 19:54).
Next week, the Tigers continue running against elite competition as they travel to the annual KC XC Classic, which will be hosted on the Raymore-Peculiar Cross Country course in the Kansas City Metro area.
