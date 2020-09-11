On Saturday, Sept. 5, the Warrensburg High School Cross Country team launched the 2020 competition season at the Cass County Invitational Meet.
Belton High School hosted the 2.27 mile race, incorporating mandatory mask wearing for all participants when not running.
In the Boys Varsity division, the Tigers placed third among the seven teams in competition.
Junior Drew Belardo led the Tigers’ effort with a time of 12:00 to place second overall in the field of 59 runners.
He was joined in the lead group by senior Cooper Palmer whose 12:10 was good for fifth place.
Other WHS runners whose placing counted in team scoring were senior Logan Shaw (13:27, 18th), junior Tyler Ward (13:55, 24th) and freshman Blake McBride (14:28, 28th).
With a strong finishing kick, senior Tabby Boldt won the Girls Varsity race in a time of 14:17 and led the Lady Tigers to a second place team finish.
Joining Boldt in the top five for team scoring were sophomore Emma Gebbia (15:48, ninth), junior Allie Griffiths (15:55, 11th), sophomore Ellie Wiederhoeft (16:19, 14th) and junior Livie Burson (16:19, 15th).
Senior Mia Phutrakul (seventh, 17:47) led the Lady Tigers JV squad to a second place team finish.
Contributing to the team scoring were sophomore Alyssa DeLeón-Casey (ninth, 18:13), junior Alana Osborn (11th, 18:27) and freshmen Madison Chenault (13th, 19:31) and Madeleine Hill (15th, 19:43).
27 runners represented Warrensburg in the varsity and junior varsity competitions.
Led by Head Coach Creighton Collier, the Tigers next compete in the Knob Noster Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 12 at Royal Oaks Golf Course.
