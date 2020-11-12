WARRENSBURG — Three Warrensburg cross country runners received All-State honors at the state tournament after qualifying the Lady Tigers team and three Tigers at the district tournament.
The district tournament took place Oct. 31 at Cole County Park in Jefferson City.
Head coach Creighton Collier said the 5K course was hilly with a couple runners having told him it was the toughest course they had run during their cross country career.
Seven teams and a total of 46 students participated in the girls Class 4 District 5 race.
As a team, the Lady Tigers placed second with West Plains claiming first.
Tabby Boldt finished fifth with a time of 20:55.30, Emma Gebbia finished ninth with a time of 21:52.30, Allie Griffiths finished 12th with a time of 22:27.10, Adriele Wiederhoeft finished 15th with a time of 22:35.80, Olivia Burson finished 18th with a time of 23:18.10 and Laine Bushmeyer finished 26th with a time of 25:00.30.
Eight teams and a total of 52 students participated in the boys Class 4 District 5 race.
As a team, the Tigers finished third behind West Plains in first place and Bolivar in second place.
Drew Belardo finished fifth with a time of 17:23.60, Cooper Palmer finished sixth with a time of 17:27.10, Logan Shaw finished 13th with a time of 18:49.50, Tyler Ward finished 27th with a time of 20:45.30, Parker Buckson finished 29th with a time of 20:51.00, Thomas Sheehan finished 30th with a time of 20:55.40 and Austin Moses finished 32nd with a time of 21:11.80.
The top two teams and top 15 individuals in the district tournament move onto state.
The Lady Tigers moved onto state as a team while the Tigers advanced Belardo, Palmer and Shaw to state.
The MSHSAA State Championship 5K race was hosted Friday, Nov. 6 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
Out of the 17 teams participating in the state tournament, the Lady Tigers placed 10th with a total time of 1:44:23.40 and an average time of 20:52.68.
A total of 160 student athletes took part in the girls Class 4 event.
Boldt finished seventh with a personal best time of 19:09.9, Gebbia finished 50th with a time of 20:24.4, Wiederhoeft finished 80th with a time of 21:12.7, Avenelle Kientzy finished 97th with a time of 21:38.0, Callie Manning finished 108th with a time of 21:58.4, Burson finished 113th with a time of 22:04.0 and Bushmeyer finished 149th with a time of 23:36.6.
A total of 168 student athletes took part in the boys Class 4 event.
Palmer finished seventh with a personal best time of 16:13.5, Belardo finished 19th with a time of 16:35.0 and Shaw finished 84th with a time of 18:09.5.
Boldt, Palmer and Belardo were named All-State.
Collier said the team's season saw some ups and downs as they dealt with the effects of COVID-19.
“I was very impressed with their resilience because many of these runners lost out on their track season,” Collier said.
Collier went on to say over the course of the season, many runners set personal best times.
Collier said his favorite parts of the season were seeing the team’s interactions and chemistry at practices.
