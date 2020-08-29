Warrensburg cross country puts in the leg work to reach state once more

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg cross country team looks to return both the boys and girls rosters to state this season after both teams advanced to the state level last year.
Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers won conference championships last season at Missouri River Valley Conference and both advanced to the state championship where Lady Tigers took fourth place in class three.
“Pretty much every single runner who ran at state either had a personal best overall or ran their best time that season,” Warrensburg coach Creighton Collier said. “It was really cool to watch them improve and see them finish strong.”
Collier said the majority of the Lady Tigers are return players who have their eyes set on returning to the podium and getting into the top four at state.
Collier said the Tigers have a similar goal, wanting to place higher than their 10th place finish at state last year.
The 2020 Tigers will be without graduates such as Timothy Richner, but Collier said that he and the other seniors left a lasting impact on this year’s leaders.
“He helped to instill those leadership qualities into some of our returning boys such as Cooper Palmer and Logan Shaw who have stepped up as senior leaders for the varsity team,” Collier said.
As for the Lady Tigers, two of last year’s state runners, Rylie Othic and Rylee McLaughlin, have graduated.
“Just as Tim did, they had great leadership qualities that they instilled into our girls team,” Collier said.
Collier said that due to COVID-19, the cross country athletes were unable to practice as a team for a period of time, but the runners remained able and willing to practice on their own.
“That truly makes or breaks a great season,” Collier said. “If you put in the work in the off-season, even if we can’t meet officially, it will pay dividends towards a successful year.”
Lady Tigers Cross Country Roster
Seniors
Tabetha Boldt; Rachel Dye; Callie Manning; Mia Phutrukal
Juniors
Livie Burson; Allie Griffiths; Alana Osborn; Claire Starbuck
Sophomores
Laine Bushmeyer; Alyssa De Leon-Casey; Emma Gebbia; Adriele Wiederhoeft
Freshmen
Julia Brown; Madison Chenault; Madeleine Hill; Avenelle Kientzy; Grace Mitcheltree
Manager
Danielle Richner
2020 Warrensburg Cross Country
Tigers Cross Country Roster
Seniors
Parker Buckson; Alex McCormack; Cooper Palmer; Logan Shaw; Thomas Sheehan; Garrett Shepherd
Juniors
Drew Belardo; Tyler Ward
Sophomores
Blake McBride; Austion Moses; Jonathan Ridley; Maddox Snyder
Schedule: Date, Opponent, Location, Time
Aug. 29 — Multiple schools, Home, 9 a.m.
Sept. 5 — Multiple schools, Away, 9 a.m.
Sept. 12 — Knob Noster, Away, 9 a.m.
Sept. 19 — Smith-Cotton, Away, 9 a.m.
Sept. 26 — Battle, Away, 9 a.m.
