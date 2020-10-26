Warrensburg cross country nabs conference titles

WARRENSBURG — Both the boys and girls Warrensburg cross country teams claimed first place victories at the Missouri River Valley Conference West Cross Country Championship Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The teams overcame wet, rainy conditions during the five kilometer race hosted in Richmond.
Tabby Boldt was the MRVC West Champion in the girls division, finishing first with a time of 19:59.
The other top finishers for the Lady Tigers were Emma Gebbia (second place, 21:17), Allie Griffiths (third place, 21:18), Ellie Wiederhoeft (fifth place, 21:51), Livie Burson (seventh place, 22:23), Callie Manning (ninth place, 22:42) and Laine Bushmeyer (12th, 23:34).
The Lady Tigers placed first as a team with a score of 17 while Excelsior Springs placed second with a team score of 53 and Clinton placed third with a team score of 81.
Drew Belardo was the MRVC West Champion in the boys division, finishing first with a time of 16:33.
The other top finishers for the Tigers were Cooper Palmer (third place, 16:50), Logan Shaw (seventh place, 18:01), Tyler Ward (15th, 19:22), Austin Moses (18th, 19:52), Thomas Sheehan (19th, 19:55) and Parker Buckson (24th, 20:28).
The Tigers also finished first as a team with a score of 39 while Harrisonville placed second with a team score of 48 and Pleasant Hill finished third with a team score of 54.
Earning All-Conference honors (the top 10 finishers in each division) were Lady Tigers Boldt, Gebbia, Griffiths, Wiederhoeft, Burson and Manning.
Earning All-Conference honors for the Tigers were Belardo, Palmer and Shaw.
Warrensburg head coach Creighton Collier said he was impressed with the performances of both teams at the conference tournament.
"Many of our runners were able to run about a minute to a minute and a half faster than they did last year and the conditions, in my opinion, were a lot worse than they were last year because it was very misty and the course was muddy," Collier said.
Since becoming part of the MRVC West three years ago, the Tigers have claimed the conference championship twice while the Lady Tigers have done so three times.
Eleven other members of the 2020 Warrensburg cross country squad also competed in the Richmond Invitational competition which took place immediately following the MRVCW races.
The Warrensburg varsity cross country teams continue into post-season competition Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4, District 5 Championships at Cole County Park in Jefferson City.
"We're excited to be able to compete with some of the best teams in our class," Collier said. "They've been working very hard this year and with everything that's been going on this season, I'm just proud of all their work and determination. They really internalized their goals and they're able to really outshine and perform. I'm proud to coach all these runners and see how they perform these next couple of weeks."
