Warrensburg claims homecoming victory over Center

WARRENSBURG — Amid the homecoming celebrations, Warrensburg football defeated Center 30-14 on Friday, Sept. 25, to bring their record to 4-1.
"Our offensive line as a whole played great, our quarterback played great and our defense had an outstanding performance," head coach Chris Cavanah said.
The Tigers struck first as Luke Othic pushed his way through the Yellowjackets' defense for a seven-yard touchdown run with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
After a scoreless first quarter for Center, the Yellowjackets tied the game 7-7 as they ran the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter.
The Tigers reclaimed the lead with four minutes left in the second quarter as Eli Nappe followed a wall of Tigers pushing through Center's defense for a one-yard touchdown run, bringing the score to 14-7.
With the Tigers applying pressure to Center's quarterback late in the second quarter, he was forced to make a couple rushed incomplete throws, leading to a fourth down punt, allowing Shelby Pittsenbarger to field the ball and make his way to the 40-yard line.
With 42 seconds left in the second quarter on the first down, Nappe made a 40-yard throw to Greg Smith to bring the Tigers to the 20-yard line.
Nappe picked up a ten-yard run on a scramble the following play, putting the Tigers at first and goal on the 10-yard line with eight seconds left in the quarter.
After an incomplete pass to the end zone, the Tigers were at second and goal with three seconds left in the quarter.
Todd Lancaster took to the field with three seconds left, kicking a 17-yard field goal, allowing the Tigers to enter the second half up 17-7.
Center ran the ball in for another touchdown with 6:01 left in the third quarter, lessening Warrensburg's lead to 17-14.
Warrensburg answered with their own touchdown as the Tigers took a similar position to the one seen in the second quarter one-yard touchdown run, allowing Nappe to run the ball four yards into the end zone with 1:06 left in the third quarter to extend the Tigers' lead to 24-14.
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers extended their lead further as Pittsenbarger shot through a hole in Center's defense, running the ball in eight yards for a touchdown with 6:45 left in the game.
Lancaster missed his only extra point kick of the night, leaving the score at 30-14.
Neither team was able to score after that play, leading to a Warrensburg victory.
"It's hard to get a good practice look at a team as athletic, fast and physical as Center is," Cavanah said. "But we had a great week of preparation and our kids were focused, dialed into the game plan and they executed it tonight for four quarters."
The Tigers will travel to Odessa for their next game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.