WARRENSBURG — Friends and family filled the bleachers Tuesday night, Oct. 8, at the Warrensburg Community Center pool to celebrate the Warrensburg senior swimmers in their lone home meet of the season.
Warrensburg recognized senior swimmers Zac Elliott; Noah Lipham and Jacob Mertes during the meet.
"It was fun," Warrensburg coach Annie Lovercamp said. "The whole goal for me was to make sure they had a good senior night and I think they did."
Marshall was Warrensburg's lone opponent Tuesday night.
The Owls brought three swimmers, the extent of their their roster, to the meet.
So, for the most part Warrensburg competed against itself Tuesday night.
This allowed the Tigers to mix things up a bit and swim the races they wanted to swim in.
"They got to swim the stuff they wanted and they got to celebrate each other, so I am in a pretty happy spot and I think they are too," Lovercamp said.
The three seniors even got the opportunity to swim together in a pair of relays, the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays.
Junior Hayden Vernon joined the seniors in the 200-yard medley relay to open the night while Ryan Sheets swam with the seniors in the 200-yard freestyle relay, a move Lovercamp said was strategically made.
Lovercamp said she made it known that she picked Vernon and Sheets to swim with the seniors as way of saying she sees them as being the leaders on next year's team.
"It meant a lot to the juniors that swam and the seniors, they liked the idea that they were passing it on," Lovercamp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.