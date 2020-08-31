WARRENSBURG — Due to storms experienced in Johnson County Monday morning, Aug. 31, various Warrensburg High School sports teams experienced cancellations for Monday afternoon events.
The varsity and JV softball games set to take place at home against Smith-Cotton High School Monday afternoon are canceled.
The varsity and JV girls tennis games set to take place away against Center High School Monday afternoon are canceled.
Instead of playing at home, JV football will play at Capital City High School 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
