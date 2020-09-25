WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg boys swimming followed their first win of the season with first, ninth and third place finishes.
Warrensburg placed first overall at the meet Sept. 17 at Central High School.
Warrensburg had three consideration cuts:
- 200 medley relay made of Ryan Sheets, Justin Terrell, Christian Lockard and Hayden Vernon
- 200 free relay made of Jack Proffit, David Taylor, Reece Tayloe and Terrell
- 400 relay made of Sheets, Lockard, Tayloe and Vernon
Warrensburg head coach Annie Lovercamp said in addition to automatic qualification cuts to make it to state, there are consideration cuts where if less than 32 athletes qualify for state in a specific event, the rest of the spots will be filled with consideration cuts until they hit 32.
The Tigers placed ninth overall at the meet Sept. 19 in Gladstone.
Warrensburg had six consideration cuts:
- 200 medley relay made of Sheets, Terrell, Lockard and Vernon with a time of 1:49.65
- Vernon; 200 individual medley with a time of 2:10.64
- Lockard; 100 butterfly with a time of 59.45
- Vernon; 100 freestyle with a time of 52.78
- 200 free relay made of Vernon, Lockard, Terrell and Sheets with a time of 1:39.13
- 400 relay made of Tayloe, Proffit, Taylor and Terrell with a time of 4:06.40
The Tigers traveled to Lee's Summit Wednesday, Sept. 23, for a meet against Lee's Summit and Platte County.
Warrensburg placed third with three consideration cuts:
- 200 medley relay made of Lockard, Ben Shaffer, Sheets and Vernon with a time 1:54.26
- 200 freestyle relay made of Lockard, Ben Shaffer, Tayloe and Vernon with a time of 1:42.23
- 400 freestyle relay made of Proffit, Sheets, Tayloe and Taylor with a time of 4:05.53
The Tigers will travel to Sedalia for a duel against Smith-Cotton at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
