Warrensburg boys soccer suffer defeat in Bolivar

WARRENSBURG — The Tigers lost all three games during their tournament in Bolivar on Sept. 24 and 26, but Warrensburg head coach Bryan Olivas said he definitely saw improvement.
Warrensburg lost to Bolivar 4-1, Monett 3-1 and Camdenton 2-1.
Against Bolivar, the score was 3-0 at the end of the first half. Warrensburg was able to get on the board in the second half as Miklo Rietbrock scored off a penalty kick.
When facing Monett, the score was 3-1 at the end of the first half. During the second half, most of the game was played in the midfield. The goal was an own goal off a corner kick taken by Colby Hennrich.
Against Camdenton, Warrensburg started the game winning 1-0. The goal was scored by Aidan McMurphy (assisted by Miklo Rietbrock). Camdenton tied the game up with two minutes left in the first half. Camdenton scored their second goal in the second half.
"We had quite a few chances, but couldn't score the game tying goal," Olivas said.
The Tigers went on to face Pleasant Hill on Sept. 29.
Pleasant Hill was first on the board, but Shaun McMurphy scored a goal for Warrensburg in the first half to tie the game 1-1.
The Tigers were unable to score another point during the match, losing to Pleasant Hill 6-1.
