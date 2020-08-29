Warrensburg boys soccer starts the season with freshman-heavy roster

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg boys soccer team will be on the younger side this season, with numerous freshmen set to get playing time on the varsity team.
Warrensburg coach Bryan Olivas said team goals for the upcoming season include improving their win record, finishing in the top half of the conference and having a shot at the district title.
“The main goal is to learn and go from there,” Olivas said.
The 2020 Tigers will be a younger team as 10 seniors from last year’s team, seven of whom were starters, have graduated.
Olivas said the team has a number of strong freshmen players who will see a lot of playing time on the varsity team.
Due to COVID-19, Olivas said he was only able to meet with the players on four occasions during the summer.
Despite this, Olivas said he is happy with how the team has played so far.
“We’ve entered the pre-season pretty strong so it doesn’t look like it has affected us at all,” Olivas said.
Seniors
Joshua Bell; Jackson Gullickson; Cooper Purvis; Miklo Rietbrock
Juniors
Ryland Castanedo; Jaiden Gunn; Ian Henry; Nolan Kennedy; Todd Lancaster; Aidan McMurphy; Hunter Reed; Gabe Reynolds; JJ Rietbrock; Diego Saldana; Warner Short
Sophomores
Aaron Bax; Owen Hall; Seth McBride; Riley Pierce; Donte Pringle; Brandon Ward; Joey York
Freshmen
Colby Hennrich; Rylan Henry; Bret Iiams; Jack Irmischer; Aden Lipham; Arturo Lopez; Shaun McMurphy; Julian McNeil; Grant Moore; Carson O’Neal; Ryan Pyle; Nicholas Russell; Gabe Saldana; Lambert Short; Harrison Stewart
Managers
Payton Heevner; Ashton Thompson
2020 Boys Soccer Schedule: Date, Opponent, Location, Time
Sept. 8 — Varsity: Smith-Cotton, Home, 7:15 p.m.; JV: 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Varsity: Belton, Away, 6:30 p.m.; JV: 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 — Varsity: Excelsior Springs, Home, 6:30 p.m.; JV: 5 p.m.
