Warrensburg boys soccer loses one game, ties in the next

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg boys soccer team lost their match against Excelsior Springs, but in a close game with Boonville, the Tigers ended with a tied game at 1-1.
On Sept. 15, Warrensburg lost 7-0 to Excelsior Springs.
The game was a close one with Excelsior Springs ahead 1-0 at 10 minutes left in the first half, but Excelsior Springs scored another 3 goals to make the score 4-0 at halftime.
Excelsior Springs went on to score the last 3 goals of the game in the first 20 minutes of the second half.
On Sept. 18, Warrensburg tied with Boonville 1-1.
The Tigers scored the first in the match with a goal scored by Diego Saldana on a free kick.
Warrensburg outshot Boonville in the first half but failed to score another goal.
Boonville scored the tying goal 7 minutes into the second half.
Warrensburg head coach Bryan Olivas said the game was back and forth, but neither team could score.
