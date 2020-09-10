Warrensburg boys soccer falls to Smith-Cotton 0-8 by mercy rule

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg boys soccer was defeated by Smith-Cotton 0-8 as the game came to a close by mercy rule with about 25 minutes left in the second half.
The Tigers allowed five goals in the first half, going into the second half 0-5.
The remaining three goals were allowed in the second half, prompting the mercy rule and ending the game 0-8.
In the goalie position for the first half, Colby Hennrich made three saves.
Brandon Ward took over as goalie in the second half, making two saves.
Warrensburg coach Bryan Olivas said he thought the team did well on trying to get possession of the ball during the game, but said improvements could be made to releasing.
"We're a young team, it's part of the learning process," Olivas said. "Today we learned when pressure comes at us right from the start from our forwards and our defenders, that we need to release the ball a little quicker. I think we started doing that, but it was probably too late in the game."
