Warrensburg boys notch season-opening win

Warrensburg opened its season with a 62-56 win over former West Central Conference rival St. Pius X on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The Tigers knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter to match St. Pius X 16-16 in the opening eight minutes.
The Warrior’s Michael Morgan did the bulk of the damage against the Tigers in the opening frame, scoring 12 of St. Pius X’s 16 points.
Warrensburg held him to just one point in the second frame, but were unable to retake the lead, going into halftime down 26-25.
The Tigers jumped the Warriors in the second half, outscoring St. Pius X 18-7 in the third quarter to open up a 43-33 lead while holding Morgan scoreless. Brooks Baldwin paced the Tigers with a pair of treys as part of his 16-point night.
St. Pius X outscored Warrensburg 23-19 in the four quarter - Morgan scoring 11 of the Warriors points - but couldn’t overcome the Tigers third quarter lead.
Cooper Berry and Jackson Nimmo each added nine points while Shelby Pittsenbarger chipped in eight.
Warrensburg will take on Jefferson City at midnight on Sunday, Dec. 8 as part of the 48-hour Norm Stewart Classic. The Tigers claimed a 63-54 win over Moberly last season in the event at the same time slot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.