The Warrensburg boys finished the Rolla Holiday Tournament with a fourth place finish, going 1-2 for the week.
The Tigers opened the tournament with a nail-biter, taking down St. Pius X 41-39.
Senior Trevor Key, who finished with seven points, knocked down a 3-pointer with under 30 seconds to play to advance the Tigers to the semifinals.
Brooks Baldwin led Warrensburg with nine points while Eli Nappe, Cooper Berry and Shelby Pittsenbarger each chipped in eight.
Warrensburg faced Rolla in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 27, falling 41-32
In the third place game, Waynesville got the better of Warrensburg 46-43.
Warrensburg will take part in the Lotspeich Automotive Shootout on Jan. 4 for its first action of 2020.
