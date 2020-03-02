HARRISONVILLE - The Warrensburg boys basketball season came to an end on Saturday, Feb. 29, losing 51-49 to Harrisonville in the opening round of the Class 4 District 13 tournament.
The Tigers trailed for the entire contest, tying the game twice at 6-6 in the opening frame and 16-16 in the second quarter.
Warrensburg went into half down three, 23-20.
Harrisonville held Warrensburg to six point in the third quarter while opening up a nine-point, 35-26, lead.
The Tigers got as close as four with two minutes left in the contest, but couldn’t complete their comeback bid.
Warrensburg went 0-3 against Harrisonville this season, losing by an average of three points.
Shelby Pittsenbarger and Cooper Berry both finished with 16 points. Brooks Baldwin added 12 points.
Warrensburg finishes the year with a 16-10 record and a co-MRVC West title.
