WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Booster Club awarded six scholarships to all the athletes that applied for the scholarship this year.
To be eligible, the applicants have to be participating in a collegiate sport the following year
Miles Moore, Abby Allnutt, Carter Bell, Sadie Misner, Cory Conley and Dominick Belardo all received scholarships.
In years past, the booster club takes one male and one female athlete to award the scholarship to.
Due to the circumstances that these senior athletes had to deal with this year, the booster club states it decided as a board to award all athletes that applied.
Miles Moore will play, football for the University of Central Missouri.
Abby Allnutt will play softball for the University of Central Missouri.
Carter Bell will be on the track team for the University of Central Missouri.
Cory Conley will play tennis for William Jewel College.
Dominick Belardo will be play football for United States Merchant Marine Academy.
Sadie Misner will play basketball for Angelo State University.
