Warrensburg Beymer, Barker best teammates for doubles district title

It was an all-Warrensburg finals at the Class 1 District 13 doubles tournament on Friday, Oct. 12.
The Lady Tigers No. 1 duo of Rachel Beymer and Brook Barker took down one side of the bracket while No. 2 doubles Jessica Snare and Sadie Misner got through the other side to meet in the championship match.
Beymer and Barker got the better of Snare and Misner, winning 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 for the district championship. Both teams advanced to sectional play by making the championship match.
Snare and Misner took down their foe from Higginsville 6-0, 6-3 in the second round then beat Knob Noster’s No. 1 squad of Ella Konrad and Chloe McDonnell 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 in the semifinals.
Beymer and Barker beat Boonville’s No. 1 team by a score of 6-0. 6-3 then defeated Marshall’s No. 1 team 6-3, 6-4.
Both teams opened with a bye in the first round.
Morgan Starbuck and Ellie Gostomski competed for Warrensburg in the singles tournament and both suffered first round losses. Starbuck fell 6-3, 6-0 and Gostomski lost 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 to Knob Noster’s Fallon Turner, who was knocked out in the next round 6-0, 6-0.
In the team portion of the District 13 bracket, Warrensburg reached the district championship match with Marshall, but rain on Thursday, Oct. 10, and the singles and doubles tournament on Friday postponed the conclusion of the match until Monday, Oct. 14. (See dsjnow.com or Thursday’s edition of the paper for a full recap of the match)
Knob Noster reached the semifinals before falling to Marshall.
Opening round
Knob Noster 5, Higginsville 1
The Lady Panthers picked up a pair of doubles wins and three singles wins to advance in the district tournament on Monday, Oct. 7.
No. 1 doubles Konrad and McDonnell battled for a 9-7 win while No. 2 Rebecca Burch and Madison Eccleton cruised to an 8-1 win.
The Huskers took one doubles match from Knob Noster with the Lady Panthers No. 3 doubles team of Mary Joy Stevens and Turner falling 8-3.
Both Stevens and Turner found redemption in singles play. Stevens won 6-3, 6-0 in the No. 6 singles spot and Turner won 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 5 spot.
McDonnell wrapped up the win with a 6-0, 6-3 win as the No. 3 singles.
Semifinals
Warrensburg 5, Odessa 0
The Lady Tigers swept through doubles play and secures singles wins from Snare and Barker to advance to the district title match.
All three Warrensburg doubles teams — No. 1 Barker and Beymer, No. 2 Misner and Snare and No. 3 Rylle Rousseau and Mariah Johnson — won 8-2.
Snare picked up a 6-1, 6-4 win at the No. 3 singles spot while Barker claimed a 6-1, 6-1 win at the No. 4 spot.
Marshall 5, Knob Noster 0
The Lady Panthers saw their season come to an end with a 5-0 loss to the Lady Owls on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
No. 1 Konrad and McDonnell and No. 2 Burch and Ecleton lost 8-1 while No. 3 Turner and Stevens fell 8-2 in doubles play.
Konrad lost her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 and Burch suffered a 6-2, 6-3 loss at the No. 2 spot.
