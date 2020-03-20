WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg baseball will look to replace 11 seniors from its 2019 roster in 2020.
“Great kids, I loved that class,” Warrensburg coach Chris Coombs said. “So in some ways we are starting over. So it is hard to replace 11 seniors. But at the same time, we have five kids that had significant playing time that I would say are starters. So, it is not starting from scratch.”
Of those veteraned returners, Warrensburg will look to Trevor Key and Marcus Bergeron to lock down the middle of the infield.
“I think they will be great, they were really good last year,” Coombs said.
Key was All-Conference last year.
He hit .400 in 2019.
“Trevor Key is just a kid that is a naturally gifted athlete,” Coombs said. “I am happy to point other kids to him. Look at Trevor. Follow Trevor. Look at what he is doing. Look at how hard he hits the ball. Look at how fast he runs. Look at how hard he works to get better. That is what we want. We have several kids like that, that I would point to and say hey, this guy, he is great.”
Behind the plate, Warrensburg will return All-Conference catcher Dominick Belardo.
“He is really good behind the plate and swings the bat really well,” Coombs said.
In the outfield, Evan Florida will return to the mix.
“Hard worker, covers a lot of ground out there,” Coombs said.
He said he believes defense will be a strength of the team in 2020.
“We will try to keep the errors to a minimum,” Coombs said. “I think if you make a great play, that is wonderful but we need to be able to make the routine play every time.”
While he has some of his position players set, Coombs said younger guys will help fill the gaps.
“I think we have a chance to play some really good baseball,” he said.
Warrensburg had its first winning season in 2019 since the 2013 season.
The Tigers went 13-10 in 2019.
Warrensburg lost to Odessa 8-7 in district action.
“I still think about that a lot,” Coombs said.
Warrensburg went 9-1 in conference play in 2019 and was a co-Missouri River Valley Conference West champion with Excelsior Springs.
“That was great to be a conference champ,” Coombs said. “The goal is now that we are winners, let’s keep going.”
Coombs said the team must look to set new goals in 2020.
“You remember that feeling, you do not ever want to go back, always want to go forward,” Coombs said. “So, the expectations and demands are a little bit different than they were before,”
Along with defense, Coombs said the work ethic of his team will be a difference maker in 2020.
“We are not going to have a guy that hits 20 home runs,” he said. “We do not have a guy that is going to throw 90mph. We do not have somebody that is going to steal 30 bases. So, what other teams might have in natural talent, we have to overcome to make up for in how hard we work and how much we want it.”
Warrensburg has about 40 players in the program in 2020.
“It is a great privilege for me to be able to spend time with these 42 young men and pour into them and hopeful make them a little better in May than they were when I got them in January,” Coombs said.
SCHEDULE
This schedule is schedule is condensed and subject to change due to recent school closures in response the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.
April 6, at Smith-Cotton, 5 p.m.
April 9, Boonville (at Liberty Park — Sedalia), 5 p.m.
April 10, Lee’s Summit (at Liberty Park — Sedalia), 12:15 p.m.
April 10, Rock Bridge (at Liberty Park — Sedalia), 4:45 p.m.
April 14, at Harrisonville, 4:30 p.m.
April 16, Olathe East (at Lawrence Free State High School), 11:15 a.m.
April 16, Lawrence Free State (at Lawrence Hoglund Ballpark), 3:45 p.m.
April 17, Blue Valley Southwest (at Lawrence High School), 8:15 p.m.
April 20, Oak Grove, 4:30 p.m.
April 28, at Excelsior Springs, 4:30 p.m.
April 30, at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.
May 1, at Oak Grove, 4:30 p.m.
May 4, Knob Noster, 4:30 p.m.
May 7, Harrisonville, 4:30 p.m.
May 11, Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.
May 12, at Odessa, 4:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Senior
Esteban Taborda Aparicio
Scott Stansbury
Trevor Key
Xavier Hardin
George Fury
Evan Florida
Marcus Bergeron
Dominick Belardo
Juniors
Bradley Sachs
Jack Proffit
Jared Tarr
Hunter Smith
Chase Rylander
Cooper Parsons
Brandon Jernigan
Matthew Finnane
Garrett Caughern
Jaden Blew
Sophomores
Caleb Deuschle
Tyler Ward
Isaac Robertson
Richard Rankin III
Derek Nicas
Brett Marnholtz
Ashton Goodwin
Maxon Elliott
Antonio Corona
Ryland Castanedo
Noah Caldwell
Andrew Belardo
Freshmen
Judd Sullivan
Landon Sheteron
Colin Phelps
Wyatt Moore
William Finnane
Ryan Courtaway
Gauge Claunch
Jacob Belanger
Brent Belanger
Donald Allen
COACHES
Head coach: Chris Coombs
Assistant coach: James Milholland
Assistant coach: David Saucedo
