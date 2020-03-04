CLINTON — Two Panthers were named to the Class 3 District 10 All-District Team.
Knob Noster senior Kellen Foster and sophomore Anthony Lopez were named to the all-district team.
The Panthers fell 64-49 in the district title game to Butler.
Knob Noster finished the season 17-9 in the first year under head coach Mike Baker.
