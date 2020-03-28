WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Lady Tigers placed two players on the Class 4 District 13 All-District Team.
Seniors Sadie Misner and Zoey Westphal made the team.
Nevada and Grandview each placed three players on the all-district team.
Warrensburg finished its season at 17-8. The Lady Tigers won a share of the Missouri River Valley Conference West title this season and won their first district game since the 2015-2016 season.
