INDIANAPOLIS - Two Central Missouri golfers, one Mule and one Jennie, were announced as College Sports Information Director's of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District selections.
The Mules Ian Barnes and Jennies Elizabeth Leath each made the Academic All-District At-Large Team.
The CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Team is comprised of multiple sports including golf, tennis, wrestling, swimming & diving, field hockey, gymnastics, skiing, bowling, crew, rifle, lacrosse, ice hockey, fencing, beach volleyball and water polo.
In order to be eligible, student athletes must have a minimum grade point average of 3.30 and have two full terms of attendance at the current institution, as well as being a key contributor athletically.
Barnes, a senior from Licking, Missouri, finished this past spring with a 3.95 GPA in interior design.
Barnes played in 13 rounds during the season for the Mules with an average round of 72.69.
In eight of his 13 rounds, he finished at or below par.
Barnes had a top-10 finish at the MSSU Fall Invitational placing 10th with a two-round score of -2, 142.
He shot his best round of the season at that tournament firing a 68 in the opening round.
The Mules played in five tournaments this season and won three of them thanks in part to Barnes.
He is the first Mules golfer to earn a CoSIDA Academic All-District award since Travis Mays in 2015.
For Leath, this is her second CoSIDA Academic All-District award.
She was an Academic All-American following the 2017-18 season.
The senior from Chesterfield, Missouri, has been working on her masters degree in accountancy and earned a 4.0 GPA.
Leath has already earned her bachelor's degree in accounting and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
The Jennies played in seven tournaments in 2019-20 and Leath competed in all 15 rounds.
The Jennies won two tournaments with six top-five finishes thanks in part to Leath's 78.13 scoring average.
Leath's season-low round of 71 and two-round low score of 149 came in the season opening Central Region Fall Preview where she finished sixth.
Central Missouri is a part of CoSIDA District VII which is made up of schools from the MIAA, Northern Sun and Great American Conferences.
Barnes and Leath were the only MIAA Golfers to make the Academic All-District Team.
Both Barnes and Leath will now be eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-American Team which will be released in the coming weeks.
