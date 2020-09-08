Tigers vs Pirates softball canceled due to downpour before game time

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Lady Tigers softball was scheduled to take on the Belton Lady Pirates in a home game Tuesday, Sept. 8, but the game was canceled minutes before game time due to heavy rains.
Both teams took shelter as rain fell and thunder could be heard.
Game officials made the decision to cancel the game due to field conditions being too wet.
