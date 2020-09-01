WARRENSBURG — The Tigers opened up volleyball season by losing at home to St. Michael the Archangel in four sets: 17-25, 25-23, 17-25 and 21-25.
"Our focus tonight was on moving quickly to the ball and being aggressive," Warrensburg coach Bill Brooks said. "I believe we met both of those goals, although it revealed some skill areas we need to work on in practice. We also need to make sure we are doing the little things right on the court - a bunch of little things can really add up. We will address these things in practice for sure."
Warrensburg's Tigers have lost to the Guardians in three straight years, but this time Warrensburg took a set after falling 0-2 in each of the previous contests.
The Tigers will start a three-game road stretch as it plays Versailles Tuesday, Sept. 1, with a week off before it faces Marshall on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Belton on Thursday, Sept. 10. All three games are 7 p.m. starts.
"I have been around for a while and can recognize individual athleticism, desire and volleyball skill and potential when I see it," Brooks said. "We have both high athleticism and desire as well as great potential as both individuals and a team. Any list of team goals has to include constant improvement and competing for a conference title, so I will start there in our team meeting today. But from what I've seen, we have the potential to go far this year and in the years to come."
