Tigers swimming mixing hard work, good times in 2019

WARRENSBURG — The Tigers swim team is mixing hard work and good times heading into the season.
“They are just goofy,” Warrensburg coach Annie Lovercamp said. “I give them hard work outs and they go through it and work hard, but they are still giggling and laughing at the end of the day. It’s exactly what I’ve been looking for.”
Warrensburg returns a trio of state qualifiers and a junior-heavy class for the 2019 season.
“I have a lot of returners, so I am really excited,” Lovercamp said. “They know what is going on now. They know how I like to train and they know what to expect, so that is really good.”
Senior Zac Elliot, who swam the 100-yard breaststroke and was a part of the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay teams at state, is poised for another strong season.
Juniors Hayden Vernon and Ryan Sheets also come back with state experience, taking part in both the medley and freestyle teams that went to state.
Warrensburg also adds a pair of newcomers that could make a splash in senior Jacob Mertes and junior Jack Proffit, who joins Warrensburg after moving in from Las Vegas, Nevada.
“I am excited to see what he is like in the water,” Lovercamp said on Mertes, who swam in the Piranhas program. “He has a swim background. We lost our butterflyer and he has a beautiful butterfly stroke.”
Sophomore Ben Shaffer is slated to dive for the Tigers, a welcome addition to helping the team score, Lovercamp said.
Warrensburg gets its seasons started on the road on Sept. 4 at Blue Springs South.
2019 Tigers Swim Roster
Seniors
Zac Elliott; Noah Lipham; Jacob Mertes.
Juniors
Logan Kegley; Jack Proffit; Ryan Sheets; Reese Tayloe; David Taylor; Hayden Vernon.
Sophomores
Christian Lockard; Benjamin Shaffer.
Freshman
Gavin Hillsman.
Managers
Emilee Marnholtz; Maddie Morgan.
Head coach — Annie Lovercamp
2019 Boys Swimming and Diving Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Sept. 4 — Blue Springs South, Away
Sept. 10 — Smith-Cotton, Away
Sept. 11 — Blue Springs, Away
Sept. 14 — Truman, Away
Sept. 18 — Raytown, Away
Sept. 20 — Winnetonka, Away
Sept. 21 — Winnetonka, Away
Oct. 1 — Blue Springs South, Away
Oct. 4 — Blue Springs, Away
Oct. 5 — Blue Springs, Away
Oct. 8 — Warrensburg Meet, Home
Oct. 10 — Blue Springs, Away
Oct. 12 — Platte County, Away
Oct. 19 — Smith-Cotton, Away
Oct. 22 — Central Academy, Away
Oct. 24 — Smith-Cotton, Away
Oct. 26 — Glendale, Away
Nov. 4 — Central Academy, Away
Nov. 5 — Central Academy, Away
