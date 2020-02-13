Tigers outlast Pleasant Hill for sixth straight win

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg called upon Brooks Baldwin in the final 30 seconds of Tuesday, Feb. 11, win over Pleasant Hill to seal the win and he rose to the occasion, making all six of his free throws.
“He is the guy we wanted, he was the guy we were looking for,” Warrensburg coach Chris Nimmo said. “To his credit, he stepped up and knocked them all down.”
Baldwin’s six straight makes from the charity stripe allowed the Tigers to hold off the Roosters 48-45, giving Warrensburg a sixth straight win.
“Didn’t play our best, but it’s nice to come away with a victory,” Nimmo said. “We made free throws down the stretch and I thought our defense was pretty good for the most part.”
Warrensburg went into the final frame leading by five, 36-31.
The Roosters closed the gap down to one, 42-41, with two minutes, three seconds, left in the contest, but failed to make the game-tying free throw.
Shelby Pittsenbarger, who finished with 12 points, knocked down a 3-pointer and completed a three-point play with a layup and free throw to keep Pleasant hill at bay while the Tigers offense slowed.
“They changed defenses and we got passive unfortunately, so it was a matter of we just need to be more aggressive,” Nimmo said. “That was the main thing. They switched to a zone and we were passive against it.”
The Tigers milked 90 seconds off the clock before Pleasant Hill decided to force Warrensburg to shoot free throws.
Baldwin, who ended the night with a team-high 14 points, was a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line.
The Roosters managed to answer each set of free throws with a basket of their own until the final set.
Pleasant Hill got a look at a game-tying 3-pointer in the final 2.1 seconds, but were unable to force overtime.
Three-pointers kept the Roosters in the contest in the first half.
Warrensburg opened up a seven-point lead in the opening quarter, 13-6, only to see Pleasant Hill outscore the Tigers 8-2 to take the lead down to one, 15-14.
Warrensburg put together a 6-0 run, but Pleasant Hill responded with a pair of deep balls, limiting the Tigers lead to 26-23 at halftime.
Cooper Berry finished with 11 points and Eli Nappe secured eight points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Warrensburg travels to Odessa on Friday, Feb. 14. The Bulldogs won the first meeting 60-44 on Jan. 10.
The Lady Tigers, who are coming off a 55-48 win over Pleasant Hill, will also face Odessa on Friday with weather postponing the original matchup on Thursday, Feb. 13.
