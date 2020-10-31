WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Tigers won their first round of districts, defeating the Marshall Owls 58-14 on Friday, Oct. 30.
The Tigers got on the board quickly, scoring on their first possession with a touchdown run made by Eli Nappe less than two minutes into the game.
"I expected our guys to come out and set the tone early, which we did," Warrensburg head coach Chris Cavanah said.
A punt by the Owls on their fourth down gave Warrrensburg their next possession.
After a few plays, the Tigers scored again with a touchdown pass from Nappe to Greg Smith, bringing the score to 14-0 with 8:18 left in the first quarter.
A number of fouls plagued both teams during the Owl's next possession, with both teams having two flags called on them.
The Owls came out on top from the situation, making a touchdown pass with 4:46 left in the first quarter.
However, Shelby Pittsenbarger was able to block the Owls' extra point kick, leaving the score at 14-6.
On the Tigers' next possession, Nappe fired the ball down the field for a 60-yard advancement for the Tigers.
With the Tigers on their fourth down of the possession, Todd Lancaster came in to make a good field goal kick with 3:12 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers entered the second quarter up 17-6.
With 6:34 left in the second quarter, Pittsenbarger ran the ball in for a touchdown as the Tigers extended their lead to 24-6.
On the Owl's next possession, Luke Othic intercepted a throw to a Marshall receiver, running it down an open field for a touchdown to bring the score to 31-6 with 5:26 left in the quarter.
With 3:29 left in the quarter, Nappe ran the ball 32 yards into the end zone for a touchdown, extending the Tigers' lead to 38-6.
The Tigers scored their fourth touchdown of the quarter with a touchdown pass from Nappe to Smith for a 79-yard advancement into the end zone to bring the score to 45-6.
Marshall responded with a touchdown pass with only 16 seconds left in the first half.
The Owls were successful in a two-point conversion play, bringing the score to 45-14 as the first half came to an end.
With 8:18 left in the third quarter, Pittsenbarger ran the ball 29 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
Lancaster missed his extra point kick, his first and last miss of the night, leaving the score at 51-14.
With the Owls in possession, Isaac Robertson recovered a fumble at Marshall's 20-yard line.
The Tigers went on to score with a touchdown pass from Nappe to Cooper Berry to extend the Tigers' lead to 58-14 with 3:50 left in the third quarter.
Neither team managed to score in the remainder of the third quarter or fourth quarter, with Warrensburg taking home a 58-14 victory over Marshall.
Cavanah said while the team played well during the match, he said there's no such thing as a perfect game.
"Offensively, there were some assignment mistakes throughout the game but overall we threw the ball well and we ran it well when we needed to," Cavanah said. "I'm proud of our kids and this is a good win coming off of a bye week. We came out and took care of business and there's a bigger challenge next week."
The Tigers will travel to Bolivar for their next district match on Friday, Nov. 6.
"Bolivar's an impressive team," Cavanah said. "We know they're well-coached and big up-front. They run the football well and they play good defense. Our hands will be full with that, but our guys are up to the challenge."
