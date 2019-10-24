Tigers claim first MRVC West title

RICHMOND — The Warrensburg boys cross country team was on a mission Wednesday, Oct. 23. The Tigers were denied a Missouri River Valley Conference West title last season after making the move from the West Central Conference.
“One of the great traditions of Warrensburg cross country is that we tend to do well at the conference meet,” Warrensburg coach Creighton Collier said. “I told the team, out of all the sports, we’ve won so many conference titles. We were in a new conference last year and the girls got it, but the guys weren’t able to do it, so we made it a goal for both boys and girls to make that happen today.”
The Tigers placed six on the Missouri River Valley Conference all-conference team, running away with the program’s first MRVC West title.
Sophomore Drew Belardo was the Tigers top finisher, taking third in the West with a time of 18:02.9. Junior Cooper Palmer finished just off his pace with a time of 18:12.6 to take fourth.
The duo ran the majority of the race together before Belardo pulled away.
“We knew in the summer that we’d be able to do it, but we didn’t know it’d be this cool,” Belardo said. “Running with Cooper the whole time really helps me and pushes me to go faster.”
Senior Timothy Richner notched a sixth place finish in 18:40.2 followed by juniors Garrett Shepherd and Logan Shaw to round out the Tigers team score. Shepherd logged an 18:58.9 while Shaw finished two seconds back at 19:00.5.
All five Warrensburg runners finished before any other MRVC West team crossed a second runner through the finish line.
“Competitiveness-wise, I thought the guys really showed out today and stepped up,” Collier said.
Warrensburg beat out runner-up Pleasant Hill by 29 points, 28 to 57.
“It’s really cool because we lost to Pleasant Hill last year, so we are kind of getting some vengeance,” Belardo said.
Warrensburg will host the Class 3 District 7 meet on Saturday, Nov. 2.
