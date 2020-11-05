WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg senior Hannah Taylor, sophomore Allie Phelps and freshman Reece Nimmo competed in Class 2 of the 2020-21 Girls Golf State Tournament Oct. 19 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Phelps finished 39th, scoring 101 in the first round and 100 in the second for a final score of 201.
Reece Nimmo finished 57th, scoring 108 in the first round and 108 in the second for a final score of 216.
Taylor finished 59th, scoring 107 in the first round and 114 in the second for a final score of 221.
Warrensburg head coach Chris Nimmo said the cold and wet conditions on the course served as an additional obstacle the players had to overcome at the competition.
Chris Nimmo said he was glad to see Taylor make it to state competition after seeing the improvement she has made to her game over the past four years.
"To finish her high school career making it the state tournament is a great accomplishment," Chris Nimmo said.
Chris Nimmo said being able to attend the state tournament served as a valuable learning experience for Phelps and Reece Nimmo as they continue to hone their skills over the coming years.
Over the course of the season, Chris Nimmo said he saw improvements to all of their striking and short-game skills.
Chris Nimmo added that the competition looked a bit different from years past as two additional classes were added this year.
