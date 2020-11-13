WARRENSBURG — Three student athletes signed to their respective colleges Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the Warrensburg High School main gym.
Maddie Morgan signed with William Jewell College for swimming, Geniev Miller signed with Minot State in North Dakota for soccer and Alexis Jeffrey signed with University of California, Los Angeles for gymnastics.
Morgan said she chose William Jewell College because of its location and the atmosphere on campus.
Morgan said her favorite memories from her time at Warrensburg are participating in the swimming program and the friends she made.
Miller said she chose Minot State due to its affordability, the campus and the nice people she had met there.
Miller received two other scholarship offers, one in Minnesota and one in South Dakota.
Miller said her favorite memory from Warrensburg is the loving environment.
Jeffrey said she has been a gymnast for most of here life and she chose University of California, Los Angeles because their gymnastics program is ranked top in the nation in addition to its academic program.
Jeffrey said she received a full-ride scholarship from the college.
Jeffrey would do her gymnastic training in Blue Springs and compete in competitions throughout winter and spring.
