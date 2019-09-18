Crest Ridge volleyball rallied from an eight-point deficit in the third set to beat Sherwood 2-1, (23-25, 25-19).
Reagan Shippy notched back-to-back kills to restart the the Lady Cougars offense in the third set, bringing Crest Ridge within six, 16-10. The kills sparked a 17-3 run by the Lady Cougars to keep a blemish off their 8-0 record.
“Everyone contributed to making plays down the stretch, by trusting each other and
doing their job,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said in a press release. “They showed a lot of belief in themselves and their teammates tonight.”
Shippy finished with a team-high eight kills. Emily Wilhite added four kills and three blocks. Kenna Brandes nearly matched her single game record of digs with 23.
Crest Ridge travels to Archie on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.