The Crest Ridge boys secured its fourth win in-a-row on Thursday, Dec. 5, knocking off Johnson County foe Holden 71-53.
The Cougars jumped out to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter, led by David Seigfried who had eight of his 11 points on the night in the first quarter.
Crest Ridge held Holden to eight points in the third quarter to widen it’s lead to 57-31.
The Eagles put together its best frame in the final quarter, outscoring the Cougars 22-14 with Holden’s Jayden Brown going for 16 of his 34 points on the night.
Will Taylor led Crest Ridge with 25 points while Cole Schmidli added 21.
Holden hosts Richmond on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Crest Ridge will take part in the I-70 tournament on Saturday, Dec. 13. The Cougars face Lone Jack in the opening round at 5:30 p.m. at home
