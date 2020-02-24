COLUMBIA - The first time Holden senior Travis Stout made the trip down to state wrestling as freshman, he wasn’t expected to make it down to Columbia.
“He started out as a fill in,” Holden coach John Jones said. “We put him in right before districts, he qualified and we were like how’d that happen.”
It started a run of four-state trips to state for Stout.
By qualifying for the 2020 state tournament, he joined a small group of four-year state qualifiers, “the list is probably under five,” Jones said - including state champion Max Mickey and state runner-up Andrew Martin.
The only thing missing from Stout’s high school wrestling career was a medal.
That changed on Saturday, Feb. 22, with Stout finally procuring a state placement, finishing fourth at 182lbs in Class 1.
“Placing, finally, feels amazing,” Stout said. “There’s not really words to describe it. It’s just satisfaction, all the way around.”
The senior started the tournament with back-to-back wins by pin to reach the semifinals and guaranteed a medal. He pinned Cade Killingsworth, Lawson, in the final period to
“I went in there with so much nervous energy,” Stout said. “I didn’t know if I could do it and then when I did do it, it was like a weight dropped off of me. The rest of the tournament, it’s been all the same, no nervous energy, nothing.”
Chase Brock, Whitfield, sent Stout to the consolation semifinals with a 7-1 decision loss.
Stout bounced back with a 3-2 decision over Mark Trump, Trenton, to reach the third place match, where he fell 5-1 to Eddie Omecene, St. Pius X.
Stout finishes his final campaign with a 38-9 record.
“Travis was the leader of the team,” Jones said. “I am going to miss having him around because he has grown so much. He has really grown and is a true leader.”
Sophomore Logan Yoder joined Stout on the podium with a sixth place finish at 120lbs for his first medal.
“My goal this year was to medal, just get a medal, and I did that,” Yoder said.
The sophomore had to fight through the back side of the bracket to reach the preseason goal after losing in a first period pin in the quarterfinals.
Yoder bounced back with a pin in the second round of wrestlebacks and a 4-0 decision over Alex Even, Fatima, in the bubble round to guarantee his medal.
Yoder led Even, who had beaten twice this season, 4-0 going into the final period.
“My goal was just not get into anything funky and not get in any five-point moves,” Yoder said.
Yoder celebrated his win by leaping into
“It’s amazing,” Yoder said. “It was just so great when I jumped up and I had won that match.”
The sophomore lost his final two matches by pin to finish sixth with a record of 29-20 on the year.
This is the first time since 2017 the Eagles have medaled multiple wrestlers at state.
“The thing we worked on this year wasn’t peaking, but refusing to fade,”
Both Armani Graybill (160) and Zach Smith (170) picked up a win at the state tournament before bowing out in the second round of wrestlebacks.
Graybill ended the year with a 26-14 record while Smith was 32-18.
