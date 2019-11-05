Stout signs with North Central Missouri College

KINGSVILLE — Kingsville senior Casey Stout signed her letter on intent to play softball for North Central Missouri College, a junior college in Trenton, Missouri, on Monday, Nov. 4.
“It’ll be a good adjustment for me and it’s a lot like our community,” Stout said. “When I went up there, it just felt like home, even though it is two hours away.”
Stout eyed Southwest Baptist and weight other offers before landing with the Lady Pirates, who went 28-22 last season.
“Nothing else felt like it did there,” Stout said.
Stout, a three-time All-Johnson County spring softball Player of the Year, has helped Kingsville to two district titles in 2017 and 2018.
Through three seasons, Stout has punched out 460 opposing batters as Kingsville’s ace.
She is also a member of the Kingsivlle volleyball team and a 1,000 point scorer for the basketball team.
