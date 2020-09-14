WARRENSBURG — For the third year in a row, the Silver Tiger trophy will remain in Warrensburg following Warrensburg football's victory over Smith-Cotton Friday, Sept. 11.
Warrensburg was first on the scoreboard early with 8:11 left in the first quarter as Eli Nappe made a 15 yard touchdown pass to Cooper Berry.
An extra point was made by Todd Lancaster with a good field goal kick.
Warrensburg furthered its lead as Nappe completed an eight yard touchdown pass to Berry and Lancaster scored an extra point.
Smith-Cotton got on the board with 2:07 left in the first quarter as Lane Simmons made an 82 yard touchdown pass to Connor Ladd, followed by an extra point.
Warrensburg entered the second quarter ahead 14-7.
In the second quarter, Warrensburg was able to hold off Smith-Cotton and prevent a touchdown as Smith-Cotton was unable to push past the six-yard line on third down.
However Smith-Cotton was successful in its 24 yard field goal kick, making the score 14-10.
With 8:05 left in the second quarter, Warrensburg's Nappe made a 69 yard touchdown pass to Greg Smith and Lancaster was good on the field goal kick, making the score 21-10.
Warrensburg scored again in the second quarter as a 46 yard touchdown pass was made from Nappe to Shelby Pittsenbarger, followed by an extra point by Lancaster, bringing the score to 28-10.
Both teams' defense prevented the opposing team from scoring as neither team was able to score through the third quarter.
Smith-Cotton scored in the fourth quarter as Chase McMullin made a one yard touchdown run.
Smith-Cotton then attempted a two point conversion, but it was no good, leaving the score at 28-16.
With 2:42 left in the fourth quarter, the final points of the game were scored as Warrensburg's Nappe completed an eight yard touchdown run and an extra point was made by Lancaster, bringing the final score to 35-16.
"Our kids are excited about the win over (Smith-Cotton)," Warrensburg coach Chis Cavanah said. "It is always a good win when we beat them."
