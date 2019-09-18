KNOB NOSTER - A three-run home run in the top of the seven doomed Knob Noster in a 6-3 loss to Sherwood on Monday, Sept. 16.
“When you are facing a good team, you can’t afford to make errors,” Knob Noster coach Allison Klock said.
A dropped third strike kept the seventh inning alive for the Marksmen after the Lady Panthers rallied in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.
A single brought up Mac Morgan who sent the first pitch she saw just over the right field fence.
Sherwood struck first, scoring a run in the top of the first on a passed ball. Knob Noster answered in the home half as Kaitlyn Everts bunted in Lauren Hagle, who tripled with one out in the inning.
The 1-1 tie stood until the Lady Panthers scored in the bottom of the fourth. Emma Frisbee grounded out to the shortstop to score Hagle for the second time.
More errors hurt Knob Noster in the fifth. A dropped third strike followed by a throwing error tied the game up a 2-2.
Sherwood gained the lead on a sacrifice fly later in the inning, going up 3-2.
Everts started the rally to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth, singling up the middle. Emma Frisbee followed with a single of her own to put runners on the corners for Olivia Frisbee. The elder Frisbee drove in a run with a ground out to second, but the Lady Panthers left a pair of runners stranded as the frame ended without another run.
The Lady Panthers rebounded from Monday’s loss with a 16-1 win over Lexington in five innings on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The game started out close with both sides plating a run in the first inning, but Knob Noster rattled off four runs in the second, three in the third and finally eight runs in the fourth to produce the run-rule win.
Everts and Olyvia Buzzanga each accounted for three RBIs in the win.
