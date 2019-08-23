Senior-heavy soccer squad ready for upcoming season

WARRENSBURG — A strong returning core leads Warrensburg soccer into the 2019 season.
“We have a pretty good group right now, a lot of seniors that I am looking forward to leading the team on and off the field,” Warrensburg coach Bryan Olivas said.
The leadership will hopefully extend all the way down the roster as the Tigers boast 41 players between the varsity and junior varsity squads — the largest in the three years that Olivas has led the program.
“First practice comes, I have forty guys out here,” Olivas said. “It’s a good feeling, it means that the program is going in the right direction and this year should be the best year so far.”
The 11-man senior class has stepped up to the challenge improve last season’s 5-19-1 recod.
“Most of the seniors are stepping up and looking good,” Olivas said. “They are leading the team and they are the ones that are standing out.”
The Tigers return their top two goal scorers and assist leader from a year ago.
Seniors Patrick Partee and Carter Bell both tallied seven goals a season ago with senior Tyler Adams assisting on four.
Warrensburg also returns First-Team All-District selection Ryan Russell.
Warrensburg begins the season with a home jamboree on Monday, Aug. 26, then will host Odessa on Sept. 3 for the Tigers home opener.
2019 Tigers Soccer Roster
Seniors
Tyler Adams; Esteban Aparicio; Carter Bell; Brian Kinman; Kevin Likcani; Alex Marks; Patrick Partee; Zach Reed; Ryan Russell; Joseph Stewart; Mark Voskovitch.
Juniors
Joshua Bell; Jackson Gullickson; Chase Hill; Troy Pierce; Cooper Purvis; Miklo Rietbrock.
Sophomores
Ryland Castanedo; Jaiden Gunn; Ian Henry; Nolan Kennedy; Todd Lancaster; Londez McCall; Aidan McMurphy; Hunter Reed; Gabe Reynolds; John Rietbrock; Diego Saldana; Warner Short; Spencer Steinman.
Freshmen
Aaron Bax; Lord Franklin; Owen Hall; Heegeon Kim; Seth McBride; Riley Pierce; Donte Pringle; Samuel Renfrow; Shelby Seelinger; Brandon Ward; Joseph York.
Managers
Ryleigh Sherman; Ashton Thompson.
Head coach — Bryan Olivas
2019 Boys Soccer Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time
Sept. 3 — Odessa, Home, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 — Center, Home, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 — Harrisonville, Away, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 — Marshall, Home,
Sept. 17 — Smith-Cotton, Away,
Sept. 19 — Lone Jack, Home, 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 23 — Clinton, Away, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 — St. Michael the Archangel, Home, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26-28 — Bolivar Tournament, Neutral
Oct. 3 — Oak Grove, Away, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 — Odessa, Away, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 — Pleasant Hill, Home, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 — Summit Christian Academy, Away,
Oct. 15 — Excelsior Springs, Home, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 — Pleasant Hill, Away, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 — Knob Noster, Away, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 — Oak Grove, Home, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 — Harrisonville, Home, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 — Excelsior Springs, Away, 6:30 p.m.
