HOLDEN – Holden overcame a seven-point deficit in the second set to sweep Knob Noster 2-0 (25-17, 25-21) on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in Holden.
The Lady Panthers doubled up the Lady Eagles in the second set, jumping out to a 14-7 lead before Holden embarked on a comeback.
“I think they just started feeling desperate,” Holden coach Julie Carver said. “I think early on, we were taking things for granted and then we figured out that we’re going to have to play. Then they literally just started making plays. It’s that simple.”
A kill by sophomore Emma Lohe started a 10-3 rally for the Lady Eagles, tying the game at 17-17.
Holden scored three of the final four points of the run on Knob Noster errors with the fourth coming on an ace.
“For us, I think a lot of it is mental,” Knob Noster coach Kelli Johnson said. “Ability-wise, we are getting real close to where we are going to be, but mental errors and just being able to get over things faster is what we need to work on.”
The Lady Panthers got within one, 20-19, late in the match, but never got past the one-point deficit.
“I thought we were competitive,” Johsnon said. said. “We made too many errors. “
Knob Noster staked out an early lead in set one, scoring the first four points of the match. Holden needed its first comeback effort of the night to tie the game up at 12-12. The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Panthers 13-5 after the tie to claim the set.
Holden sits at 5-8 on the season it is first year of Carver’s second stint with the Lady Eagles.
Carver led the Holden volleyball program to two state titles in 1995 and 2003 during a 19-year run with the Lady Eagles.
After winning a district championship in 2017, Holden went 10-18-3 last season.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Carver said. “The kids are working hard. We’ve had our bumps and it hasn’t been an easy road, but we are taking baby steps and looking at the big picture.”
Holden travels to Lexington on Thursday, Sept. 26 while Knob Noster (0-5) hosts Carrollton, also on Thursday.
