Crest Ridge cruised to a 44-6 win over Santa Fe on Friday, Sept. 5.
The Cougars amassed a 16-6 lead in the first half behind a 14-yard touchdown reception by Cole Schmidli from Will Taylor and a rushing touchdown by Kole Conard.
“Santa Fe had a great game plan, they came out and killed the clock and completely destoried the tempo we wanted to play at and really had us stalled out in the first half,” Crest Ridge coach Thomas Hotmer said.
Crest Ridge scored 28-unanswered points in the second half with a pair of touchdown receptions by Jaden Ring and running touchdowns by David Siegfried and Taylor.
“We were very smooth in moving the ball all the way down the field to get a touchdown on the board and I think that put some confidence in us,” Hotmer said.“Once we were able to move the ball effectively and consistently, that really opened it up for us.”
Taylor completed 21 of his 27 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
The receiving duo of Schmidli and Ring wrecked havoc on the Chiefs defense. Ring hauled in eight passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns of 13- and 46-yards. Schmidli caught eight passes for 64 yards and a score.
Crest Ridge amassed 367 total yards of offense with Conard running for a team-hight 88 yards on 16 carries for a score.
Crest Ridge travels to Knob Noster (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 13.
