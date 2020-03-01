ARCHIE - In the final practice before the Class 2 District 14 championship game on Saturday, Feb. 29, Crest Ridge head coach Brent Behler went around to his team, dishing out predictions for their performances against Adrian.
Behler told senior Cole Schmidli he’d be 7 of 9 from three - a lofty, but not impossible task for the Cougars leading scorer who is shooting 46.5% from three this season.
Behler’s crystal ball had one number - the important number for the Cougars success - right in his prediction for his senior sharpshooter.
“He was telling us all what we were going to do, and he looks like a genius right now,” Schmidli said.
Schmidli went 7 of 10 from behind the arc, scoring 29 points to lead Crest Ridge to a 76-56 win over the Blackhawks and with it, the Cougars first district title since the 1997-98 season.
“With everything we went through this year, the injury to start the season, then losing another starter, you can’t say enough about how we fought through that adversity and kept grinding,” Behler said.
“We had a rough two or three weeks shooting the ball,” Behler added, referencing the Cougars losses to Knob Noster and St. Paul in the final weeks of the regular season.
Putting the ball through the hoop wasn’t an issue for Crest Ridge on Saturday. The Cougars broke an 4-4 tie with an 8-0 run, taking a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“I was mainly just focused on defense,” Behler said. “I thought in the first half - two lobs we didn’t have our help side quick enough - but other than that our defense locked down.”
Schmidli started his 3-point barrage with back-to-back triples to end the first quarter, giving Crest Ridge a 18-10 advantage.
“We threw the first punch, got up early and never looked back,” Schmidli said.
Schmidli put his stamp on the second quarter with five-straight points via a transition three and a floater through contact to extend the lead out to 29-14.
“It felt great,” Schmidli said. "I hit two and I was like, might as well let another one fly.”
The senior sent Crest Ridge into the locker room with a 36-20 lead with his fourth triple of the night.
Adrian closed the gap with a pair of 3-pointers to 38-26, only for Crest Ridge to end the half with four triples of their own - a pair each from Schmidli and August Hoeper - to take a 54-35 lead into the final frame.
“Shots fell, sometimes, you don’t want it to sound that simple, but the last month or so we’ve been averaging thirty percent and we’ve been getting looks” Behler said. “Some of them have been contested, but we were getting looks and we just hadn’t shot it well and tonight, it finally clicked offensively again.”
Adrian knocked down four three’s in a row in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter to erase part of the Cougars lead, but were unable to put a meaningful dent in the deficit.
Hoeper finished the night with 17 points and Will Taylor added 16. Jax Brandes chipped in eight and Dalton Wilhite went for six as the Cougars starting five accounted for every point.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Schmidli said on being a district champion. “Four years of hard work with these guys, I love it.”
The Blackhawks had ended the Cougars season twice in the last three years, when this crop of seniors were freshmen and sophomores. This year, it’s Crest Ridge who will keep on playing.
“We want a final four banner, for sure,” Schmidli said. “The school’s never had one in a boys sport, so we are going for that. We are going to celebrate this, first time in twenty three years, so we are going to celebrate this, but on to the next one.”
The next one comes at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 against Skyline at Smith-Cotton High School. The Tigers (27-2) are coming off a 67-55 win over Lakeland and are in the midst of a 20-game winning streak. Skyline won the last meeting between the programs last season in the District 13 semifinals 67-59.
