WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg senior Sadie Misner once again etched her name into the Lady Tiger basketball history books as she is now the second player in program history to score more than 1,500 points in her high school career.
The senior eclipsed the mark in her final high school game, in the district semifinals against Grandview in which she scored 26 points.
She finished her high school career with 1,509 points.
"I feel blessed and honored because I am grateful for my coaches for allowing me to go out and play and not really worry about, you know, passing the ball more. They have always encouraged me to shoot and to be a leading scorer on the team," Misner said. "It is good to have that encouragement."
In the game against Grandview, Misner struggled to get going offensively early on, along with the rest of her team.
She said the coaches then pulled her aside in the early goings of the game and gave her encouragement.
"They were like, who cares if you miss, you need to get up shots and so that is what I did," Misner said.
The surge was just the push she needed to eclipse the 1,500-point mark.
"It really could not have happened to a better person, more deserving person," coach Valerie Stambersky said.
Stambersky has been the Lady Tigers head coach since Misner was a sophomore.
Stambersky said she did not even know Misner had eclipsed the scoring mark until after the game.
"I had no idea," Misner said.
Stambersky said Misner was short of the mark until she started to look back through the stats and found a game where Misner's scoring was split between her and an unknown player.
This was the break the senior needed to break 1,500 career points.
"I think it was the day after that tournament game that we were driving to church, my husband was driving and I was going through and was like, wow, she got it," Stambersky said.
Misner said she too thought she was short of the mark.
Then, Stambersky called Misner and said she had something she needed to tell her.
"I was kind of really nervous for it," Misner said said of not knowing what her coach had on her mind.
Misner said Stambersky went to her house and broke the news.
"I was really surprised, I though I was shy," Misner said.
Stambersky said she is proud of Misner's accomplishment.
"She is just a phenomenal player that has left her foot print, not only in the record books but within the community and the younger girls that play basketball and look up to her," Stambersky said.
She said Misner worked hard to accomplish the goal.
"She was a gym rat," Stambersky said.
Stambersky said Misner was always wanting to be in the gym working on her game.
"You do whatever it is you need to do to make sure that (the gym) is open for them and available for them," Stambersky said. "She definitely put in the work and definitely got the results because of it."
Misner played at the varsity in all four years of her high school career.
"It is crazy to think that because I never really expected it going in as a freshman," she said. "I would have never even though that God gave me this ability to go out and do this."
Misner said she was not expecting to score this many points when she started playing in varsity action in 2016.
"I honestly wouldn't have cared if I scored that many points just as long as I had fun and we had a good season," Misner said.
The senior credited her teammates for her accomplishment.
"It definitely pushed me forward," Misner said of her teammates encouraging her.
Misner's basketball career does not end here though as she has signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Angelo State after graduation.
"We are going to miss her," Stambersky said.
