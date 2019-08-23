CLINTON - Warrensburg showed just how deep its running back depth chart can go at the Clinton Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 23.
With senior running back Miles Moore taking the night off before the season starts - Warrensburg coach Chris Cavanah said Moore is fine and ready for week one - the depth of the Tigers was on full display.
Senior fullback Corbin Cowick took the first play of the Clinton Jamboree 40-yards, barreling through a pair of Clinton defenders and eluding another, for a touchdown.
“All our backs can run, Corbin included, and he had good vision tonight and hit the hole well,” Cavanah said.
Sophomore Bryce Schnoover shifted through the Cardinals defense later in the offensive session for a long touchdown run.
Junior Shelby Pittsenbarger shined in the Tigers second session against Holden, punching in a short touchdown run and catching a touchdown pass from Eli Nappe for Warrensburg
The jamboree was the first action for Nappe as the starter against another school and Cavanah liked what he saw out of the junior signal caller.
“There are still some kinks to work out there, but he progressed, he got better throughout the jamboree and he is in a good place going into week one,” Cavanah said.
The Tigers defense put together a dominant showing against both Clinton and Holden.
Warrensburg allowed just one positive play against the Cardinals and senior defensive lineman Jackson Meldrem came away with a fumble recovery.
Holden was able to move into the red zone against the Tigers first-unit, but were denied on four straight downs, preserving the jamboree shutout.
“We’ve got guys who can run at all three levels of this defense and speed wins,” Cavanah said.
The Holden offense got things rolling in its second offensive session against Clinton, led by senior running back Fred Frazier.
“Overall, I was pretty please,” Holden coach Jimmy Tucker said. “I thought we did a lot of good things and the things that we did wrong, are things that we can fix.”
Frazier highlighted the night with three touchdowns, with only one that counted. The senior took an outside run to house, but the long run was called back on a penalty. His second would-be touchdown came on a screen pass from senior quarterback Jackson Tevis that was called back on yet another penalty.
Frazier set up his lone score that stayed on the scoreboard with a long run to the goal line that featured him breaking out of the grasp of a trio of Cardinal defenders. He capped off the night punching in a run up the middle to help the Eagles split the jamboree sessions.
While Frazier was making plays, the Holden offensive line was working on it cohesion as the group mixes in a host of younger players.
“I thought we struggled at times, but I thought we did some good things,” Tucker said on his offensive line. “The young O-line, we left them in a little longer. We put our young backs in, but we left our O-line in because that is where our youth is.”
Warrensburg will begin its season at 7 p.m. against Lift for Life Academy Charter on Friday, Aug. 30 at Walton Stadium. Holden will host Sherwood at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 in week one.
