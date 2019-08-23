Roster turnover creates opportunity, flexibility for Warrensburg girls tennis

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg girls tennis team comes into the 2019 in need of replacing five of its top six players from last year’s district title winning team.
“Initially, it was like ‘oh, we lost our top five out of six,” Warrensburg coach Elle Liebnitz said.
However, the roster turnover brings a level of flexibility for the upcoming seasons.
“It is an opportunity to rebuild, which is kind of nice,” Liebnitz said. “We are just kind of shuffling through who belongs where. We have a good group that will make our four or five. We are just working through stuff, just trying to figure out who belongs where, but everyone is working hard. It’s kind of open right now.”
The Lady Tigers are looking to a trio of seniors — Brooke Barker, Rachel Beymer, who played as the No. 6 singles last season, and Sadie Misner — to slide up into singles rotation.
“They’ll lead from the top,” Liebnitz said.
Beymer is the only returner with experience at the varsity level in doubles play, but Liebnitz feels the bonds on the squad will make the transitions for the new pairings a little smoother.
“A little bit,” Liebnitz said on if so many new pieces makes it difficult to build doubles teams. “But at the same time there are a lot of great friends on this team and everybody meshes really well, so I think them being able to work together as a team, we have a lot of different options.”
Bolstering the Lady Tigers line-up will be the addition of freshman Jessica Snare, who Liebnitz said took part in a handful of summertime tournaments to prepare for her freshman season.
“She has been playing tennis for a long time and just loves the sport,” Liebnitz said.
Warrensburg starts its season on Sept. 3 at home against Odessa.
Lady Tigers Tennis Roster
Seniors
Brooke Barker; Rachel Beymer; Sadie Misner; Ryllee Rousseau; Morgan Starbuck.
Juniors
Allison Adlich; Mariah Johnson; Olivia deLaurier; Raegan Horn; Sadie Svedin; Delaney Thompson; Reagan Webb.
Sophomores
Jordan Chapman; Emilee Colhour; Ellie Gostomski; Ashlea Martin; Jessica Snare.
Freshmen
Tyler Capestro; Sydni Sabas; Karley Wedgewood.
Head coach - Elle Liebnitz
2019 Girls Tennis Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time
Sept. 3 — Odessa, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 — Clinton, Home, 4:30 pm
Sept. 9 — Higginsville, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Excelsior Springs, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 — Grain Valley, Away,
Sept. 13 — Warrensburg, Home
Sept. 17 — Harrisonville, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 — Cameron, Away,
Sept. 19 — St. Michael the Archangel, Neutral, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23 — Smith-Cotton, Away
Sept. 24 — Odessa, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 — Harrisonville, Home
Oct. 1 — Excelsior Springs, Away
