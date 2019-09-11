Holden softball took round one of the rivalry series with Knob Noster 5-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The Lady Eagles opened the scoring in the top of the third. Lilly Spring drove in Marah Klover, who entered as a pinch runner for Luxy Pearce after Pearce drew a lead-off walk.
Hannah Finley drove in Spring with a single to right field.
Holden extended its lead the next inning with a two-run blast by Maddie Rockhold.
The Lady Eagles finished off their scoring in the top of the fifth with an RBI-single from Liz Stout.
Knob Noster got on the board in the bottom of the frame as Emma Frisbee sent a solo shot over the center field fence.
Estella Huntsman stole home in the bottom of the seventh to plate another Lady Panther run, but Holden’s Maddie Searcrest shut the door on any comeback attempt.
Searcrest went all seven innings for the Lady Eagles, striking out six while giving up three hits.
