COLUMBIA — Knob Noster sophomore Haley Robles was not a typical middle school girl.
“In sixth grade, I was one of those kids who wanted to be a football player, the first female football player, and I wanted to wrestle and do a bunch of guy stuff,” Robles said. “I didn’t really expect to make it.”
Being on the sidelines for sports wasn’t what Robles wanted to do either.
“I have really girly sisters and I couldn’t really fit in in cheerleading,” Robles said. “I wasn’t good at that, I wasn’t good at dancing, so my step-dad was telling me about how he used to wrestle and automatically, I was like I want to do that.”
So, she approached her sixth grade PE teacher and informed him that she would be coming out for wrestling. She doubled down when he doubted that her commitment to joining the program, showing up on the first day of practice as the only female wrestler.
That first day of practice was not kind to Robles.
“I got creamed by Sam Wilhelm,” Robles said.
Wilhelm, a 2020 state qualifier at 120lb. on the boys side, was Robles’ partner for the rest of middle school with currently girls head coach Samantha Erneste volunteering to instruct the lone female Panther wrestler.
“She was the first girl I ever coached at Knob Noster, she was a middle schooler when I was a sophomore in college and I was pretty much asked to just coach her,” Erneste said.
Robles had some success in her youth wrestling days, cementing her place among the boys.
“I won one of those little state tournaments in the sixth grade and I thought that was the world,” Robles said. “I didn’t think I would come close to placing in an actual state tournament.”
Robles’s five-year wrestling journey culminated in her making history on Saturday, Feb. 22, becoming the first Lady Panther to claim a state medal with a fifth place finish at 103lbs in the 2020 Missouri State Wrestling tournament.
“She was the only one I knew I would see that first practice and then now, her being the first placer in Knob Noster history is so fitting, because she really is a trailblazer for the sport in Knob Noster,” Erneste said. “There is not anybody else’s name I would want to go on the wall for our first win.”
Robles started the tournament by making some history by becoming the first Lady Panther to reach the semifinals.
The sophomore opened the tournament with a 4-2 decision over Chloe Sheckells, Staley — who was Robles’ wrestling partner during a summer tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.
“She has gotten way better,” Robles said.
Robles followed up her opening round with a 5-0 decision over Zoe Arrindell, Brentwood, in the quarterfinals — guaranteeing the sophomore a medal.
Her front side run came to an end in the semifinals, losing by first period pin to eventual state-champion Ashlyn Eli, Nixa.
Sheckells got revenge for her opening round loss, beating Robles 5-0 in the consolation semifinals, sending the sophomore to the fifth place match.
In the first year of girls wrestling in Missouri, only 12 wrestlers advanced to the state meet with only first through fourth place receiving medals. The field was expanded to the full 16 wrestlers this year, allowing for first through sixth place to medal.
Robles ended her 32-8 season on a high note, dispatching Arrindell again with a 12-2 major decision.
Robles wasn’t alone at state, joined by Kelsey Burden and Annamarie Alviar.
Burden, in her second appearance at state, exited in the third round of wrestlebacks missing a second-straight top six finish.
The junior lost her opening round match to Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves, in which Erneste said Burden suffered an upper body injury.
Burden regrouped with pins in the first and second round of wrestlebacks.
“Just watching her fight through that, watching her face that adversity head on and keep going,” Erneste said. “She is my team captain and that really showed that that’s what her team needs to see that she’ll fight through even when it hurts.”
Raziyah Thomas, Marshall, ended Burden’s 35-5 second with a 6-3 decision in the bubble round.
“I think without an injury, she’d for sure be on the podium, but it wasn’t our time this year, so we’ll have to come back next year and show them what we are made of,” Erneste said.
Alviar, in her first appearance at state, lost both her matches by pin. The junior finished the year with a 16-16 record.
Knob Noster finished with 16 team points at the state meet.
“I think we are going in the right direction,” Erneste said. “Last year we had one here. This year, (Burden) brought two with her. If each of our three bring two more, we are going to be stacked next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.