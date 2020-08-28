Returning Lady Tigers to serve as leaders for new Warrensburg girls tennis players

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg girls tennis team has a number of new faces this season and the returning players will helping them improve their performances.
Lady Tigers won the Missouri River Valley Conference title as well as the district championship last season.
The 2020 roster is made up of 12 returning and 12 new players, with a large portion being freshman.
Warrensburg coach Elle Liebnitz said the team’s 12 returners are serving as leaders and setting an example for the new players.
“This is the first year I’ve really had more than five freshman come out and we have 10 this year,” Liebnitz said. “We’re really working on building their skills and teaching them the ropes.”
Of the departures from last season, there are Rachel Beymer and Brooke Barker who as a doubles team made it to state.
“We had a couple good doubles teams, but their places are filled this year and we have some really strong girls coming up to fill those senior spots,” Liebnitz said.
The Lady Tigers have two returning varsity players this year with Jessica Snare and Ellie Gostomski.
“For this year especially, we’re focusing on having fun out there, building some camaraderie between the girls and playing some tennis,” Liebnitz said.
Due to COVID-19, the team’s planned summer camp was canceled, but Liebnitz said with tennis being a sport where players can stay socially distanced, the Lady Tigers were able to get out and play when they could during the summer.
“We weren’t able to practice as a team during that time, but I think we’ve made up for it,” “We’ve really put in the work these past two weeks and we were able to get in all of our practices.”
Seniors
Allison Adlich; Olivia deLaurier; Raegan Horn; Sadie Svedin; Delaney Thompson; Reagan Webb
Juniors
Ellie Gostomski; Ashlea Martin; Jessica Snare; Jordan Wittmaier
Sophomores
Tyler Capestro; Alyssa Hall; Kylee Hedrick; Sydni Sabas
Freshmen
Torrin Beasley; Lillian Constant; Laney Etters; Kendall Jones; Shelby Kelso; Maggie Parsons; Delaney Quick; Cailynn Ruhnke; Mieka Smith; Claire Thomas
2020 Girls Tennis Schedule: Date, Opponent, Location, Time
Aug. 31 — Center High School, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 — Grain Valley, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 — Odessa, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 — Odessa, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Excelsior Springs, Away, 4:30 p.m.
