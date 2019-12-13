WARRENSBURG - The word Warrensburg head coach Chris Nimmo kept coming back to following Friday night’s game with Smith-Cotton was "battle" and Warrensburg certainly found itself in a prize fight with its rival.
The maroon-and-white Tigers led just four times in the second half and overtime period of the Silver Tiger showdown on the hardwood on Dec. 13, but managed to knock off Smith-Cotton 55-54.
“I thought our kids just battled,” Nimmo said. “We spent a lot of time this week just working on our defense and I thought we guarded in a manner in which we needed to.”
Junior Shelby Pittsenbarger shined for Warrensburg in the win, scoring a game-high 25 point which included the game-tying three at the end of regulation and the game-winning bucket in overtime.
“Some kids, when the moment is big, rise up to it when others cower away and he rose up to it,” Nimmo said.
Pittsenbarger’s hero moment almost didn’t come to fruition. The junior stepped to the charity stripe with one minute, 52 seconds left with the home Tigers trailing 52-51 in overtime. Neither shot found the bottom of the net, leaving Warrensburg still facing a deficit.
“It kind of scared me a little bit,” Pittsenbarger said. “Those were some free throws I really needed to hit, but you know, you can’t hit all of them. Thankfully, the next two I got.”
Pittsenbarger returned to the free throw line 20 seconds later and notched both shots, giving Warrensburg a brief 53-52 lead.
Smith-Cotton regained the lead, 54-53, on a lay-up by Christian Finley with 1:06 left.
After an empty possession by Warrensburg, WHS was forced to foul with less than 40 seconds to play. Finley missed both free throws, giving Warrensburg one last shot to pull off the win.
Pittsenbarger made the most of it, sealing the win with a floater with 19.6 remaining. The junior scored four of Warrensburg's five points in the extra period.
“It actually wasn’t even supposed to be me,” Pittsenbarger said. “The play that we had didn’t work out and I saw a clear opening. I was actually looking for one of my teammates to dump it off to, but the guy didn’t step up so I thought might as well shoot it.”
Smith-Cotton - who ended the first half and the third quarter with buzzer-beaters - got one shot off in the final seconds, but came away empty handed.
“Coming out on top, that’s the best feeling you could possibly get,” Pittsenbarger said.
Warrensburg came out of the gates strong, rattling off a 8-0 run to stake out a 13-7 lead before Smith-Cotton drew within three, 13-10, on a Kardell Sims 3-pointer to end the first frame.
WHS was without junior Cooper Berry for the majority of the first half as Warrensburg’s big man picked up two fouls in the first five minutes of the game
“That hurt us,” Nimmo said. “We are better with him in, without a doubt. It shows you how versitiale Eli (Nappe) is.”
Nappe drew the assignment of covering Sims, Smith-Cotton’s 6’6” power forward who came into the contest averaging 19.8 points per game.
“(Sims) is a tremendous athlete,” Nimmo said.
Nappe and the Warrensburg defense limited Sims to a season-low 13 points.
“(Nappe) didn’t show up on the scoreboard with his scoring, but he was double-digits in rebounds and he was big,” Nimmo said.
Warrensburg’s first quarter lead was erased in the opening 40 seconds of the second quarter, eventually leading to Smith-Cotton’s largest lead of the night 24-18 with 2:37 left in the half.
WHS responded with a 6-0 charge to tie the game up at 24-24 with less than 10 seconds left in the half.
Keith Hawkins sent Smith-Cotton into the locker room with a 27-24 lead by hitting a buzzer beating 3-pointer.
The visiting Tigers stretched their lead back out to six points, 34-28, by the midway point of the third quarter.
Warrensburg responded with another 6-0 run, capped off by back-to-back lay-ups off turnovers by Pittsenbarger and Nappe, to tie the game up at 34-34.
The home Tigers grabbed their first lead of the second half on a lay-up by Pittsenbarger with 20 seconds to play in the third quarter, only for Smith-Cotton to hit another last second 3-pointer to lead 39-38.
Nappe scored the first basket of the final frame - part of his nine points on the night - to give Warrensburg the 40-39 lead, its last of regulation.
Smith-Cotton responded with a 4-0 burst to stake out a three-point lead. Warrensburg managed to tie the game twice at 44-all and 46-all with free throws by Pittsenbarger and Berry
Smith-Cotton retook the lead with a basket on the other end, forcing Warrensburg to extend the game via the free throw line.
The home Tigers fouled Matt Thompson to send the Smith-Cotton junior to the line with a chance to make it a two-score game.
Thompson sank the first to give Smith-Cotton a 49-46 lead then missed the second. The subsitition horn was inadvertently sounded following the miss, leading to a brief referee meeting.
Thompson was awarded a third foul shot, which also missed, giving Warrensburg a window to tie the game with under a minute to play.
Pittsenbarger banked in a 3-pointer, one of four made by Warrensburg, with 40 seconds to play, tying the game at 49-49.
Smith-Cotton missed a 3-pointer in its final possession of regulation to send the game into overtime.
“It wasn’t the prettiest thing, but I thought we showed a lot of guts,” Nimmo said.
Brooks Baldwin added six points with a points with a pair of 3-pointers in the first half. Jackson Nimmo chipped in five points, all in the first quarter, while Trevor Key and Berry both finished with four points.
Warrenburg travels to Clinton on Tuesday, Dec. 17 before wrapping up the 2019 portion of its schedule in the Rolla Holiday tournament on Dec. 26.
